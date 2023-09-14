London canals transformed to give the public a frightening surprise

In a scene straight out of 1940s Venice, London’s canals were transformed this morning – with a spooky twist.

‘A Haunting in Venice’ is in cinemas this Friday.

Passers-by in the capital were given a frightening surprise as a ghoulish gondola took to the canals, passing through Little Venice, Regents Park and Camden’s canal.

Manned by mysterious figures draped in black and donning traditional Venetian masks, early rising city workers and cyclists were taken aback by the eerie boats.

They emerged from a thick cloud of fog that was cast over the waterways – but the fearsome figures were actually celebrating the launch of ‘A Haunting in Venice’, which is in cinemas this Friday.

It was created using a replica Venetian gondola and manned by individuals dressed head-to-toe in costumes inspired by the film, featuring bespoke Venetian masks.

The activation was executed by a team of SFX and prop-makers who studied hours of footage to capture the likeness of the characters, costumes and traditional Venetian gondolas.

The film is the latest instalment in the series of Agatha Christie’s Poirot films and stars Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan.

‘A Haunting in Venice’ is set in post-Second World War Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and features the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot.