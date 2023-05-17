Everyone’s favourite God of Mischief will return to Disney+ in Loki season 2 - here’s everything you need to know

The highly anticipated second season of Marvel’s Loki finally has a release date for when it will drop on Disney+. Kevin Fiege made the exciting announcement dring Disney’s Upfront presentation.

During the presentation Fiege introduced exclusive first-look footage for attendees. The show starring Tom Hiddleston will be a major component in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current storyline, The Multiverse Saga.

The show follows the God of Mischief as he travels the multiverse after landing in trouble with the TVA (Time Variance Authority) after he grabs the Tesseract in Endgame. Much to the delight of fans, season 2 will see Owen Wilson return as Mobius M. Mobius.

The show was initially planned as a limited series meaning it would only get one series, and was used to introduce the saga’s big bad Kang. However, producers were quick to realise there was a lot more to explore.

So, when is Loki season 2 set to drop? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

Loki season 2 release date

The second season of Loki is scheduled to drop on Disney+ on October 6 2023. The six episode series will drop a new episode weekly.

Loki season 2 cast

Loki season 2 has a stacked cast. Here are the actors expected to make an appearance:

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius

Tara Strong as Miss Minutes

Jonathan Majors as Kang

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Eugene Cordero as Casey

Rafael Casa (undisclosed role)

Ke Huy Quan (undisclosed role)

Kate Dickie (undisclosed role)

(L-R): Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) in season 1 of Marvel’s Loki (Photo: Courtesy of Marvel Studios)

How to watch Loki season 2

Those hoping to catch the latest Marvel series can sign up via the Disney+ website. You can sign up for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year