LNER customer and community investment fund open for applications

London North Eastern Railway’s (LNER) annual Customer and Community Investment Fund (CCIF) is nowopen for applications from communities, customers and charities across the route.

The fund supports projects where there is an identified social need and that focus on education and employability skills amongst marginalised groups within 15 miles of the LNER route.

The fund has supported many different charities across the UK – supporting projects that tacklemental health issues, helping individuals suffering from loneliness and social isolation, as well projectsthat enhance people’s opportunities to get into work.

David Horne, LNER Managing Director, said: “LNER is proud to serve our communities and supportfantastic projects across the full length of our route.

It is incredibly rewarding to see these projects succeed and lives improved because of our Customer and Community Investment Fund and knowing that LNER played a small part in their success.”

Lisa Hart, Deputy Director from Henshaws, said: “We are so grateful to have been chosen by LNER toreceive the monies which has helped to transform the lives of many of our students.

It’s fantastic that students who have previously faced difficulties with physical activity now have access tothis outdoor equipment, removing barriers that many may face with a more traditional gym setting.”