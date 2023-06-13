Lloyds Pharmacy will close all branches inside supermarkets today, it has been reported. All 237 pharmacies located inside Sainsbury’s stores will cease operation from today (June 13), Pharmacy Business magazine has said.

Lloyds Pharmacy announced earlier this year it will be closing 237 branches inside Sainsburys stores by the end of the year, in response to “changing market conditions”. But now it appears that date has been brought forward and branches will close sooner than expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for LloydsPharmacy told Pharmacy Business: “In January 2023 Lloyds Pharmacy announced the withdrawal of pharmacy services from all Sainsbury’s stores, to take place throughout 2023.

"It can now confirm that any remaining branches within the Sainsbury’s estate will close by June 13 2023.

Most Popular

“Throughout the process, LloydsPharmacy has been committed to helping patients easily find a suitable alternative provision. It has kept patients informed of when services from their specific pharmacy will end so that they can transfer their nominations as needed.”

Lloyds Pharmacy at Sainsbury's in Sixfields is set to close in June

Lloyd’s acquired Sainsbury’s 280-branch pharmacy network in 2015 but now more than 2,000 jobs are at risk. Earlier this year, Lloyds Pharmacy were also reported to be considering closures of some standalone stores but these will not be affected by today’s today’s announcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Kevin Birch, chief executive of Lloyds Pharmacy , said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.