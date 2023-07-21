Tony Bennett, the legendary pop and jazz singer, has died at the age of 96

Legendary American singer Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96. The pop and jazz singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, which he revealed in the public in 2021. Bennett has been survived by his wife Susan Benedetto, his four children, Danny, Dae, Johanna and Antonia and their nine grandchildren.

The singer was known for his duets with an array of performers, from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, and sold millions of records around the world. Bennett won 20 Grammys and a lifetime achievement award across his 70 year career.

In recent years, he performed his final shows alongside Lady Gaga, with the pair releasing two collaboration albums together.

In 2021, Lady Gaga walked Tony Bennett off stage for one last time after an emotional performance at Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall. Gaga said at the time: “"Just simply being the woman that got to walk him off stage, that’s enough for me,"

