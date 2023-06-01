Kim Cattrall will reprise her role as Sex and the City’s PR guru Samantha Jones in the second series of And Just Like That.

Kim Cattrall, known for her role as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, will return to screens as the PR manager in series spin-off And Just Like That. The Liverpool born actress will resume the role in the finale of the second season, Variety reports.

According to sources, the 66-year-old will only appear in one scene and she shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York City. The actress filmed her scene without seeing or speaking to the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker.

In the first series of And Just Like That, Samantha was mentioned by the likes of Carrie (played by Parker) and Miranda (played by Cynthia Nixon, who said she was working away in London. In the series finale, Carrie and Samantha vowed to reunite and in the second season, they will have a telephone conversation in the final episode.

In 2016, Cattrall publicly announced she would no longer play Samantha as she felt like the script for a proposed third film did an injustice to the character. She told Variety in 2022: “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough.

“I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

Kim Cattrall will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City

Cattrall’s decision to leave her role as Samantha then led to a public feud with Parker and when And Just Like That was announced, she was not approached to reprise her role as the PR guru.

She explained: “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did – on social media.”