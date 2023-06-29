Derek Draper fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in 2020 and it has left him with long-term organ damage - but he was present as his wife, Kate Garraway, collected her MBE

Kate Garraway said she was emotional as her husband Derek Draper watched on as she received her MBE from Prince William on Wednesday (June 28). The television presenter was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

The 56-year-old was included in the 2022 New Year’s Honours list for services to broadcasting, journalism, and charity. Her day was made extra special as her husband of 18 years was able to be with her on the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as Draper, the ITV Good Morning Britain presenter was also joined by her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway who both said it was ‘wonderful’ to share the day, and made even more meaningful considering Draper’s health struggles.

Mr Draper fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020. His battle with the virus left him with long-term damage to his organs and he requires round the clock care.

Most Popular

Speaking to ITV News, Kate said: "It’s an incredible thing because I definitely don’t feel I deserve it but it is something very special. The whole event is very special, the Prince of Wales handles it beautifully. You’re in with incredible people, who you hear the stories of.