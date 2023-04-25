The movie catapulted a 23-year-old John Travolta into the limelight, earning him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor

John Travolta’s iconic Saturday Night Fever costume has sold at auction for $260,000 (£209,000). The actor famously wore the three-piece in his star-making turn as Tony Manero in the classic 1977 movie.

The suit is widely regarded as one of the most iconic to come out of Hollywood andis one of only two known to exist used during production, including in the film’s memorable dance sequences.

The sale of the suit went through on Sunday (April 23) in Beverly Hills’ “Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary” sale by Julien’s Auctions. The company said: "This specific Saturday Night Fever suit has never been exhibited, nor auctioned before until this weekend at Julien’s."

The movie shot Travolta into the limelight, he went on to become one of the biggest global movie stars, subsequently having major roles in Pulp Fiction, Grease, Hairspray, Primary Colours and more.

Over a long career spanning over five decades, Travolta has twice been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor. One of those was in the 1994 hit Pulp Fiction, and the other being Saturday Night Fever.

