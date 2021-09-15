John Lewis is recruiting 7,000 temporary staff over Christmas - how to apply

John Lewis is recruiting more than 7,000 temporary staff this Christmas (Photo: Getty Images)

John Lewis is recruiting more than 7,000 temporary staff across the UK this Christmas.

The retailer said it will have 2,000 more vacancies up for grabs than it did last year to meet the expected increase in demand this festive season.

What roles are available?

The job roles will be spread across supermarkets, department stores and fulfilment centres owned by the John Lewis Partnership, including delivery drivers for its online grocery division.

Bosses also revealed they will recruit 550 permanent full-time driver and warehouse workers across distribution centres and Waitrose.com and John Lewis.com customer delivery sites.

The company added that new staff and temporary workers will be offered free food and drink to “help ensure we can attract the help we need”.

Nikki Humphrey, people director at the John Lewis Partnership, said: “We know that as the first Christmas after lockdown, customers will want to make it really special and we’re throwing everything we can into helping them celebrate – our festive team will have a crucial role to play.

“We’re looking for people who can deliver extraordinary service to help customers get what they need to celebrate.

“We look forward to welcoming people into our team across the country.”

When will Christmas stock launch at John Lewis?

The retailer will launch its Christmas stores in John Lewis shops across the UK from October, with around 100 new Christmas products available.

A new 300,000 square foot distribution centre will also be used in Bardon, Leicestershire, to support demand ahead of Black Friday.

How can I apply?

Christmas job opportunities for this year will be advertised on the John Lewis website from Thursday 16 September.

Those interested can register now for job alerts, or follow the retailer’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages for regular updates.