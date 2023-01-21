Things go from bad to worse for former Top Gear and Clarkson’s Farm presenter Jeremy Clarkson. Already embattled after his comments regarding Meghan Markle in his regular Sun column (a column that has since been removed) and with news that Amazon are to cease working with Clarkson at the culmination of his filmed projects, his farm is once again under scrutiny.

Clarkson has already experienced a bitter war with West Oxfordshire Council over the operating of a restaurant which he was ordered to close down, leading to the presenter backing down from appealing the decision. The latest spat between Diddly Squat Farm and the council involved the sales of his book, Diddly Squat: ‘Til The Cows Come Home .

The books are said not to be locally produced and as such, are not permitted to be sold at the farm shop. In response, Clarkson said: “I cannot understand why the council doesn’t want me to sell my farming books in the shop, they claim they weren’t made locally but I wrote them at my kitchen table."

West Oxfordshire Council said: “A farm shop is for the sale of local produce . If he’s selling books that’s a different thing in planning terms." The spokesperson for the council added however, they were unaware of any enforcement action preventing him from carrying out his plan.

