JD Wetherspoon are giving out £5,000 to customers who spot an ‘unusual’ item served with their drink. Customers could be in for the jackpot prize this summer if they find a golden straw in their glass.
The initiative has been started by Au Vodka in collaboration with the popular pub chain, which will see three lucky individuals walk away from their local a little richer. Charlie Morgan, who founded AU vodka with his friends, explained the competition on his Instagram.
He said: “For your chance to win £5,000 this summer, just go to Wetherspoons and buy a Au Vodka Candy Rosá and if you find the golden straw, you win £5,000 and me, personally deliver it to you.
“How about that? Now check out that cash!” he added.
“The lucky winners buying the Au Vodka Candy Rosá pitcher who are served with the unique Au Vodka golden-coloured straw at the winning time and location will win a £5,000 prize - Good Luck!”
The giveaway - which excludes pubs in airports - will run until September 30, 2023. Pubs at Beaconsfield, Leicester Square in London, Windsor and the Republic of Ireland are also excluded from the competition.