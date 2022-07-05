ITV’s Coronation Street launches tours where fans can meet the stars

Surprise soap stars will show guests around the set for the first time (Photo: Getty Images)

ITV’s Coronation Street is launching new tours that will allow fans to meet the stars of the show.

Tour bosses have announced a series of ‘Star Tours’ that will start later this month, allowing guests to meet members of the cast and explore the set of the famous cobbled street.

What does Star Tours entail?

Guests will have the chance to meet members of the cast and explore behind the scene’s of the famous street

Ticketholders can walk the legendary cobbles and take photos of the terraced houses, shops and the Rovers Return which feature in the soap’s storylines.

The tours all take place outside on the exterior set at Trafford Wharf Road in Manchester and guests can take as many photos as they like, as well as get the opportunity to have an “official photo” outside the iconic Rovers Return pub.

Bosses of the official guided tours are keeping the names of the cast who will be appearing close under wraps for now, but they say “they’re sure to be a welcome surprise as they pop out to say hello, pose for a picture and regale guests with the odd filming secret or story” during the special events.

There is also a gift shop on-site where fans can pick up some Corrie memorabilia, and plans are underway to launch a cafe and visitor centre on the site later in the year.

Steve Masters, general manager at Coronation Street The Tour said: “Taking a tour of Coronation Street is a real treat for many fans and we often hear guests talking about their favourite characters and storylines from the show.

“With the launch of our new Star Tours - and the first of the series taking place in just a few weeks - guests now have the chance to meet someone from the show and we can’t wait to see their faces.”

When will the Star Tours launch?

The first Star Tours will take place on Saturday 16 July, with limited tickets available to book between 2 pm and 5 pm, priced at £40.

Tickets for Saturday 20 August and Saturday 3 September are also on sale, subject to availability.

Star Tours will include the standard 90-minute guided tour of the external Coronation Street set and the opportunity to meet a cast member.