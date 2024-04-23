House of Lords: Chamber left in darkness as lights go out during minister’s speech at the despatch box
and live on Freeview channel 276
Video shows the moment the House of Lords chamber was left in darkness when the lights went off as peers sat on April 22.
The lights went off, with TV screens also failing, while justice minister Lord Bellamy was speaking at the despatch box. Other sources of lighting allowed business to continue in the Lords during the short power cut. Lord Bellamy kept talking, using a table lamp to read, and responded to a debate on support for parents considering separation.
Lord Bellamy humorously said: “Ah, I must have said something very controversial.” Before commenting: “I’ve still got a light so yes, thank you.”
The House of Lords suspended its sitting after the speech as it waited for the House of Commons latest message on the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill. The bill was sent back to MPs five times before it passed late at night.