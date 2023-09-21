A herd of cows have been captured ‘mooving’ to the music as a jazz trio serenaded them on their way to a sound check

A woman has captured the moment a herd of ‘udderly’ adorable cows ran down a field to enjoy a free jazz performance. Upright bassist Kaisa Mäensivu, 33, was on her way to a gig when she came across a herd of cows happily grazing in a field.

Kaisa was accompanied by saxophonist Max Zenger, 35, and her husband and drummer Joe Peri, 32. The trio had been on their way to a sound check at the Aland Sea Jazz Festival in Aland, Finland but decided to play a concert for the cattle.

Kaisa, who lives in New York City said: “We drove by the cows and had our instruments in the car.

“Since we were about to play on a jazz festival that day, we figured the cows should get a little jazz too!”

The cows seemed to enjoy the sound of the group and happily approached to be serenaded, coming to the edge of their farm in Aland. Kaisa said: “They all started to approach us once we started playing, it was a hilarious surprise.

“It was so funny how they reacted!”