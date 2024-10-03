Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes are sharing some helpful tips for homeowners in Bedfordshire to babyproof their new home.

As noted by the Office for National Statistics, September is one of the most popular months for babies to be born, which extends into early October.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “Many young families who are moving into a new home may be worried about creating a safe environment for their child.

“For those with young children, we know it is important that your new home is safe for them and we have collated some top tips on how you can babyproof your new home.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ top tips to babyproof your new home include:

Children are naturally curious which means they may have wandering hands when exploring the house.

Therefore, to ensure that your child stays safe, keep them away from sockets by blocking power outlets and electrical cables with furniture.

Remove all furniture from under windows as children can climb onto these pieces of furniture to access the window. In addition, ensure that your windows have child-proof locks which will stop them accidently opening the window when you aren’t looking.

One of the key areas of your new home to babyproof is the stairs. Until a child can confidently walk, it is best to make sure the stairs are blocked.

Baby gates have been tried and tested and are a perfect way to ensure that your stairs are safe for everyone in the family. It is important to maintain the habit of closing the gates when your child is still crawling. It is also recommended to make sure your bannisters are babyproofed with either boards or netting if they are over 6.5cm apart.

Sharp corners on surfaces and tables can be dangerous for children who may be running around, as these sharp corners are often at eye level.

It is recommended to use corner guards on these corners to ensure that if your child has the misfortune of running into them, they will run into a soft piece of foam. These corner guards can be purchased from a number of different online and in-person stores and are a baby proofing essential.

Alison continued: “For young families, baby proofing your new home is an essential to establishing a safe environment for your children to explore.

“We hope these top tips have highlighted some of the easy and cost-effective ways you can make your home safer.”