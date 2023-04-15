An animal welfare group could have hundreds of protesters at Aintree today, planning to disrupt the race so that it ‘doesn’t even start’

An animal rights group has said they plan to stop the Grand National from taking place this afternoon. The group Animal Rising have said around 300 protesters could be at Aintree racecourse for the event.

A spokesperson for the group said they plan to scale fencing and get onto the track. They hope to stop the race from even starting.

Spokesperson Nathan McGovern said: "Animal Rising intends to make sure the Grand National doesn’t even begin.

"We know that if the race begins, then horses will likely die as Eclair Surf and Discorama did last year. People will attempt to put their bodies between horses and harm by calling the entire race off."

Planning the action, the group posted on Twitter yesterday encouraging people to join them. They said: Imagine a world where horses and other animals are able to live free from harm and exploitation. This is the world we are going to create. It’s time to rise up and demand animal justice, for all life.

“Tomorrow will be our biggest action yet! We will be taking direct action to protect the horses at Aintree - but this is just the beginning of the Summer of Animal Rising. It’s not too late to turn up from 9.30am onwards outside Aintree Racecourse to help us to cancel the Grand National, and end horse racing, along with all forms of animal cruelty.”

Aidan Coleman rides Sam Brown over the last to win the Betway Handicap Steeple Chase at Aintree Racecourse. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but public order or criminal offences will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."

