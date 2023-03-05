Derek Draper was first hospitalised with Covid-19 back in 2020, and remained in hospital for a year

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway has revealed the heavy costs of caring for her husband, Derek Draper, who continues to be affected by ‘long Covid’. The former lobbyist was hospitalised in March 2020, suffering from Covid-19, and remained in hospital for a year.

Now, three years later, Kate has revealed the financial toll caring for Derek has taken on their family. Speaking to a national newspaper, she said: “Every day is a roller coaster. Derek’s spirit fluctuates. Sometimes he lies there, unable to move, with tears rolling down his face and it is heart-breaking.

“But if it’s hard for us, I cannot imagine how hard it must be for him. Perhaps there is the assumption that because I’m on the telly, and because people have heard so much of Derek’s story — and he has touched so many hearts — that we’ve had special treatment from the NHS or bypassed waiting lists.

“We haven’t jumped any queues, which is just as it should be.There are only so many resources, and we are still waiting on referrals from almost three years ago. Of course it’s been tough financially.

“As anyone with a loved one who is seriously ill knows, the costs go through the roof in so many ways. You have to make changes to your home and it affects your ability to work. I had to take long periods off when Derek was first sick, and of course it affects the overall income for the family as he can no longer work.

“We had to wind up the business we had together, and also I’ve had to take on assistants so that I can focus on Derek when not on air. Derek was always so incredibly supportive of my work, but I didn’t realise just how much he did in that area until he couldn’t anymore.

“But we will never give up trying and I know I’m in an incredibly lucky position compared to so many, which is why I want to speak up now on behalf of everyone else.”

