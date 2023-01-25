ITV viewers were in tears as Susanna Reid left the Good Morning Britain studio live on air to comfort the mother of missing X Factor star Levi Davis. The host had interviewed mum Julie as both struggled to hold back tears.

Rugby union athlete Levi Davis, who appeared on the 2019 series of Celebrity X Factor, has been missing since October 29. The 24-year-old was last seen leaving the Old Irish Pub in Barcelona, Spain.

The interview took place on Wednesday (January 25) as Julie Davis gave a heart wrenching appeal for more help in the search for her son. A number of occasions throughout the emotional discussion, Susanna can be seen squeezing her hand.

On Good Morning Britain, Julie said: “Before he left, there was a message, I don’t know, maybe from powers from up above, that said to me, ‘Give him a hug’ because you just don’t know if this is going to be your last”. She stopped there as she fought back a flood of tears.

Susanna replied: “What’s encouraging about [reporter Nick Dixon] being out there is he says there’s so much effort being put into finding Levi. The police are on it, we’ve seen the signs around on lampposts, podcasts.”

Levi’s mother then went on to reveal that the family had hired private investigators to look into the disappearance. However, she is finding it “quite difficult” not having any updates on the situation.

Rugby player Levi Davis has been reported as missing in Barcelona, Spain. (Credit: Getty Images)