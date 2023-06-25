Lewis Capaldi appeared emotional on stage at Glastonbury as he struggled to finish his set and suggested he may not perform for the remainder of the year.

The Scottish singer struggled to finish his last few songs at Worthy Farm on Saturday, with the Glastonbury crowd helping him to see it through. The star was having issues with his voice and appeared visibly emotional as he struggled on stage.

Capaldi recently took a few weeks away from performing, cancelling a number of gigs at the start of this month in order to be fit enough to perform at the festival. Addressing his break to the Glastonbury crowd, Lewis revealed he plans to take more time off in the future.

He said: “I recently took three weeks off just because I’ve been none stop the past year and I wanted to take a wee break from my head for my mental health. I wanted to come back and do Glastonbury because it’s obviously so incredible so I just want to thank you all for coming out. I was scared but you’ve really made me feel at ease so thank you very much for that.

“I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks so you probably won’t see much of me for the rest of the year maybe even. But when I do come back, when I do see you, I hope you’re all still up for watching.”

After kicking off his Glastonbury set with a rendition of his song Bruises, Lewis admitted he was starting to lose his voice – but that he was going to power through to the end of his slot. He told the crowd: “I’m going to be honest everybody but I’m starting to lose my voice up here, but we’re going to keep going and we’re going to go until the end. I just need you all to sing with me as loud as you can if that’s okay?”

