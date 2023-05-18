News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase

Ginny and Georgia renewed for seasons 3 and 4 by Netflix - is there a release date?

Popular Netflix series Ginny and Georgia has been renewed for two more seasons - but is there a release date for the upcoming series?

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 18th May 2023, 17:23 BST

Netflix has renewed popular series Ginny and Georgia for two more seasons. Season two of the show aired back in January 2023, leaving fans questioning whether the Miller family would return in the near future.

Netflix announced the show’s renewal on Twitter alongside a video of the Ginny and Georgia cast. In the clip, Ginny actress Antonia Gentry, said: "Get ready with me to announce seasons three and four of Ginny & Georgia."

As the clip continues, the rest of the cast are contemplating what the next two seasons will look like, with Jennifer Robertson, who plays Ellen, giving a special shout out to viewers for making the renewal happen.

She said: "This really couldn’t have happened without the fans, thank you all.”

Most Popular

    The comedy-drama series follows Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), daughter Ginny and son Austin (Diesel La Torraca) as they move to a town in Massachusetts for a new start after Georgia’s husband dies. The second season of the show, which aired earlier this year, saw Ginny attempt to live with the knowledge that her mother killed her step-dad in a bid to protect her.

    Ginny and Georgia season 3 - is there a release date?

    Antonia Gentry as Ginny in Ginny and GeorgiaAntonia Gentry as Ginny in Ginny and Georgia
    Antonia Gentry as Ginny in Ginny and Georgia

    A release date is yet to be confirmed for season three of Ginny and Georgia. As season two was released two years on from its announcement, fans could be waiting a while for the third season.

    Related topics:Netflix