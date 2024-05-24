Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Britain’s biggest independent craft brewer, BrewDog, will be giving away free pints in participating bars across the UK this weekend (May 25 to 27).

The only catch? You will need to be wearing a pair of shorts.

Lauren Carrol, Chief Marketing Officer at BrewDog, said: “If there are three things Brits love to do, it’s complaining about the weather, drinking beer, and enjoying freebies. And we’re giving Brits a chance to have all three at once!

“We know the British weather can be unpredictable, especially on Bank Holidays. But whatever the forecast may bring, we’re encouraging Brits to embrace the unofficial launch of shorts season and kickstart their Bank Holiday knees up by getting their knees out for a free pint of Cold Beer. It really is the easiest way to bag yourself a free pint!”

How to get a free pint of Cold Beer at Brewdog this weekend

Brewdog will be giving away a free pint of Cold Beer to customers who come wearing shorts this Bank Holiday weekend.

To receive a free pint of Cold Beer Lager, customers will simply have to visit a participating BrewDog bar wearing shorts, inform staff that you are taking part in the promotion, order a pint of Cold Beer and show that you are wearing shorts to confirm your eligibility.

BrewDog bars offering a free pint of Cold Beer this weekend

The offer is available at all BrewDog bars, pubs and franchises in the UK except for Edinburgh Airport, Waterloo Arms and Gatwick Airport.

Some of the participating bars include:

- BrewDog Chancery Lane, 1 Plough Place, London, EC4A 1DE

- BrewDog Cardiff, 31 Westgate Street, Cardiff, CF10 1EH

- BrewDog Glasgow Merchant City, 99 Hutcheson Street, Glasgow, G1 1SN

- BrewDog Glasgow Kevingove, 1397 Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8AN

- BrewDog Edinburgh Lothian Road, 50 Lothian Road, Edinburgh, EH3 9BY

- BrewDog Edinburgh Cowgate, 143 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JS

- BrewDog Shepherd’s Bush, 15-19 Goldhawk Road, London, W12 8QQ, England

- BrewDog Ealing, 19 Dickens Yard, London, W5 2TD, England

- BrewDog Canary Wharf, Churchill Pl, London, E14 5RB, England

- BrewDog Birmingham, 81 John Bright Street, Birmingham B1 1BL

- BrewDog Bristol Baldwin Street, 58 Baldwin Street, Bristol, BS1 1QW

- BrewDog Bristol Harbourside, Cathedral Walk, Millennium Promenade, Bristol, BS1 5LW

- BrewDog Newcastle, 16 Dean Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 1PQ

- BrewDog Liverpool, Manolis Yard, 8 Colquitt Street, Liverpool, L1 4DE

- BrewDog Manchester Outpost, 144 Oxford Road, Manchester M13 9GP

- BrewDog Manchester Peter Street, 35 Peter Street, Manchester M2 5BG

- BrewDog Nottingham, 20-22 Broad Street, Nottingham, NG1 3AL

- BrewDog Sheffield, 108-110 Devonshire Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S3 7SF

- BrewDog York, 130-134 Micklegate, York,YO1 6JX

- BrewDog Leeds North Street, Crispin House, New York Road, Leeds, LS2 7PF

About Brewdog’s new Cold Beer

BrewDog’s new Cold Beer has a 3.4% ABV and is a highly drinkable, sessional beer, aimed at the growing number of Brits looking for great tasting lower ABV options which don’t compromise on taste.

Loral hops meet Pale Ale and Light Munich malts for a subtle lemon flavour.