Foo Fighters have announced their return to the UK with a huge stadium tour entitled ‘Everything Or Not At All’. The news comes after the band were revealed to be ‘The ChurnUps’ on the Glastonbury line-up and performed an electric surprise set.

The band made the exciting announcement via their social media accounts, and confirmed that the support acts would include the likes of Courtney Melba, Honeyblood, Loose Articles, Wet Leg, Shame, Hot Milk and Himalayas at varying dates across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tour comes after the release of the band’s latest album ‘But Here We Are’, which marked the first studio album the band has released since the death of their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins died in March 2022.

So, how can you get your hands on tickets for Foo Fighters? Here’s everything you need to know including the full list of UK dates they are set to play.

Most Popular

Foo Fighters UK Tour - how to get tickets

General sale for tickets begins on Friday June 30 at 9am BST. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster .

Foo Fighters UK Tour 2024 - presale

Presale for Foo Fighters fans begins on Wednesday, June 28 9am and will last until an honour before general sale. For fans in Scotland, Gigs in Scotland will also host a presale event for fans that begins on Thursday June 29 at 9am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More information on venue specific presale events can be found on Ticketmaster .

Foo Fighters UK Tour 2024 dates

June 13 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

June 17 - Hampden Park, Glasgow

June 20 - London Stadium, London

June 22 - London Stadium, London

June 25 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

June 27 - Villa Park, Birmingham

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters, performing as The Churnups, play on the Pyramid Stage on day 3 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 23, 2023. The festival takes place from June 21 to June 26. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Foo Fighters setlist

While there is no word on the setlist for the UK dates, setlist.fm released the running order of songs from a show the band played on June 16, 2023 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in the US:

All My Life

No Son of Mine

Rescued

Walk

The Pretender

Learn to Fly

Times Like These

Under Your

Breakout

The Sky Is a Neighbourhood

Shame Shame

Sabotage / Whip It/ March of the Pigs / Haven’t Met You Yet

My Hero

This is a Call

The Teacher

Big Me

Monkey Wrench

Show Me How

Best of You

Aurora

Everlong