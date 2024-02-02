Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are set to see another full moon very soon, following the January “Wolf Moon”.

The February full moon, which is also known as the Snow Moon will light up the night sky on Saturday, February 24.

Here is everything you need to know about the February full moon including the best places to see it.

Why is February’s full moon named the Snow Moon?

The February full moon is apparently also known as the Snow Moon due to February being historically the snowiest month in the Northern Hemisphere.

What time will we be able to see it?

The February full moon will be visible at the earlier time of 12.30pm.

Where is the best place to see the February full moon?

The best places to see the February full moon will be in a place that has a clearer view of the night sky, taking into account little light pollution.

What other celestial events will we see in 2024?

Before the full moon takes place, we will see a New Moon on Friday, February 9.

A new moon is when the moon is directly between the earth and the sun with its shadowed side facing us. A new moon can be spotted as it crosses the face of the sun during a solar eclipse.

February’s new moon will be visible from 5.59pm.

Here is the full calendar of celestial events taking place for the remainder of 2024.

March

March 10: New moon

March 20: March Equinox

March 24: Mercury at greatest eastern elongation

March 25: Full moon

March 25: Penumbral lunar eclipse

April

April 8: New moon

April 8: Total solar eclipse

April 22-23: Lyrids Meteor Shower

April 23: Full moon

May

May 6-7: Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower

May 8: New moon

May 8: Mercury at greatest western elongation

June

June 6: New moon

June 20: Summer Solstice

June 22: Strawberry moon

July

July 5: New moon

July 21: Buck Moon

July 22: Mercury at greatest eastern elongation

July 28-29: Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower

August

August 4: New moon

August 12-13: Perseid Meteor Shower

August 19: Sturgeon Moon

September

September 3: New moon

September 5: Mercury at greatest western elongation

September 8: Saturn at opposition

September 18: Supermoon

September 18: Partial lunar eclipse

September 20: Neptune at opposition

September 22: September Equinox

October

October 2: New moon

October 7: Draconids Meteor Shower

October 17: Full moon and supermoon

October 21-22: Orionids Meteor Shower

November 1: New moon

November 4-5: Taurids Meteor Shower