Seven drivers are set to be out of a Formula 1 set at the end of the year if they cannot sign a contract with Lewis Hamilton yet to agree terms with Mercedes

A number of drivers are set to be out of a seat in Formula 1 next year if they cannot secure a contract. Seven drivers will be out of contract with their teams in 2023 and will now be looking to find a team to drive for in 2024.

Most contracts are usually watertight, with teams and drivers securely locked in unless they come to a mutual agreement. The most recent mutual termination was when McLaren let Daniel Ricciardo leave the team at the end of 2022, with bosses reportedly paying the Australian driver $18 million to leave.

Whilst a few drivers such as Max Verstappen at Red Bull have locked down long-term contracts, many will be hoping to stay within their teams for the following year. As the sport sits on summer break, there is heavy speculation around contract deals and where some drivers will end up in the next couple of years.

Less-established drivers may only be able to sign contracts for the following year on a yearly deal as they aim to impress bosses at a variety of teams. However, amongst the seven drivers out of contract this year is seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who is reportedly struggling to make agreements with bosses at Mercedes .

Here’s every driver’s contract and who will be out of a seat in 2023 unless they sign a contract in the coming months.

End of 2023

Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen - Haas

Daniel Ricciardo - AlphaTauri

- AlphaTauri Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri

Zhou Guanyu - Alfa Romeo

Logan Sargeant - Williams

Seven drivers will be left without a seat at the end of the 2023 F1 season

End of 2024

Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

- Ferrari Carlos Sainz - Ferrari

Sergio Perez - Red Bull

Esteban Ocon - Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Alpine

Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin

Nico Hulkenberg - Haas

Oscar Piastri - McLaren

Alex Albon - Williams

End of 2025

Lando Norris - McLaren

George Russell - Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo

End of 2028

Max Verstappen - Red Bull

Unknown