Expert issues warning to Bedford drivers amid yellow weather warning today

Motorists have been warned as a yellow weather warning in Bedford was issued by the Met Office about "Areas of fog, dense in places" which are likely to cause travel delays.

Nicholas Shaw, Director of Operations at Dayinsure said: "Driving in foggy weather is particularly dangerous because fog drastically reduces visibility, making it difficult to see other vehicles, road signs, and potential hazards.

Fog is most likely to form during the early morning or late evening, especially in autumn and winter, when the air is cool, and moisture is high.

This can be especially challenging on rural roads, where there are fewer streetlights, or on motorways, where high speeds increase the risk."

Nicholas shared these essential tips to navigate foggy road conditions safely:

Reduce Your Speed: Fog can severely limit your visibility, so it’s crucial to slow down. This gives you more time to react to any hazards that appear suddenly. Always drive at a speed that matches the visibility, even if it’s well below the posted limit.

Use Fog Lights and Low Beams: Activate your fog lights and keep your headlights on low beam. High beams can reflect off the fog and worsen visibility, so avoid using them. Make sure you know where the fog light switch is in your car and practice turning them on and off.

Increase Following Distance: Double the usual distance between your car and the one in front. This gives you more time to brake if they stop suddenly. Practically, this means counting a full four seconds from when the car ahead passes a fixed point until you pass it.

Rely on Road Markings: Use the white line on the left side of the road as a guide to stay in your lane. Avoid focusing on the centre line, as it can draw you closer to oncoming traffic.

Pull Over if Necessary: If the fog becomes too dense, find a safe spot to pull over and wait for it to clear. Ensure you’re well off the road, turn on your hazard lights, and stay in the car until it’s safe to continue.