With the Bedford River Festival happening this weekend, Evapo, a well-known name in the vaping industry since 2014, continues its mission to prevent the illegal sale of vaping products to underage children. Amid the festivities, it's essential to remember the importance of purchasing vaping products from reliable sources and responsibly disposing of disposable vapes.

Evapo offers a wide range of vaping products, including e-cigarettes, e-liquids, and accessories, and has been a leader in smoking cessation. The Bedford store features recycling points for disposable vapes, providing festival-goers a convenient way to dispose of their used products responsibly.

An enduring goal of Evapo is to crack down on the illegal sale of vaping products to underage customers, an issue that has sadly become increasingly prevalent due to unprofessional and rogue retailers. This is a significant concern nationally, highlighted by recent reports from Bedford of two local traders selling vaping products to fifteen and sixteen-year-old children, resulting in combined financial penalties that totalled over £20,000. Evapo implements rigorous age verification procedures to ensure that its products are sold exclusively to individuals over 18. Additionally, they are "Buy with Confidence" trading standards approved and conduct mystery shopping at their stores to guarantee compliance with age verification standards.

The rise in youth vaping is linked to the increase in disposable vape sales at inappropriate venues like mobile phone shops, corner shops, and car boot sales. These sellers often lack the knowledge to advise customers properly and frequently neglect age verification, making it easier for minors to buy products meant for adults.

Evapo Bedford Shop

“I think we have to recognise that the majority of the vaping industry is very responsible and is passionate about helping adult smokers to make the switch to a less harmful alternative,” says Andrej Kuttruf, CEO of Evapo. “Unfortunately, it is the minority that is willingly flouting the law and selling to children, discrediting the rest of the industry and undermining the benefits that e-cigarettes can have as a stop-smoking tool, and that is really what needs to be tackled. We believe that the solution is to focus on enforcement.”

Unlike these shops, Evapo is an approved supplier to the NHS, Stop Smoking Clinics, Mental Health Trusts and Hospitals, and the Swap to Stop Scheme - a scheme the government launched earlier this year, which is giving one million smokers free vaping products as part of government efforts to help smokers quit and for the UK to become smoke-free by 2030. In a recent survey conducted by Evapo, over 75% of their customers reported that they were able to quit smoking thanks to switching to vaping products.

Bedford residents visiting the store can expect personalised support from Evapo's expert advisors, all trained as NCSCT Stop Smoking Advisors, to help find the best products to meet their needs.

As you enjoy the Bedford River Festival, remember that Evapo on Allhallows is the most reliable place for your vaping needs, offering expert advice, responsible sales, and a commitment to sustainability. Don't forget to bring your used disposable vapes for recycling to help protect the environment.