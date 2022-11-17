With temperatures around the country starting to plummet, people are finally giving in and turning the heating on but with the cost of living crisis raging on, many people have been tentative to flip the switch, hoping to avoid huge energy bills.

According to experts at Boxt though, you may be able to save up to £1,000 without freezing by following some basic tips regarding your energy usage and appliances. Speaking to IdealHome a spokesperson for the Leeds-based boiler supplier said:“As a general rule of thumb, I would recommend turning on your heating when the average outside temperature starts to fall below 15 degrees Celsius.”

Here’s how else to prepare your home for the winter and make potential savings of £1,000 on your heating bills. The tips range from checking your radiator and insulating your pipes

Check if you have the best boiler type for your home

Most Popular

Some people may have older versions of boilers still in their homes. Older boilers are thought to be less efficient than newer, A-rated boilers. Simply upgrading your boiler could see you save up to £840 a year on your energy bills, according to Boxt.

Check your radiators

When switching your heating on, checking your radiators is something you should do every year. Once they’re heated, you should be able to check for cold spots. Radiators can sometimes have air trapped in them, which prevents hot water from circulating properly. This makes your radiators less efficient and less effective.

Service your boiler

Advertisement

It’s always best to have your boiler serviced regularly. It can provide you with the peace of mind that your heating system is working as it should be. Also, if there is a problem, it can be picked up on and seen to before your system is damaged, potentially costing you more.

Check your boiler pressure

Checking your boiler pressure is essential as it gives you an idea of what state your heating system is in. if the gauge is in the red zone (too high or too low), then your hot water and heating might cut off and it could cause damage to the boiler. Checking the pressure may also alert you if there’s a problem that an engineer may need to look at.

Insulate your pipes

Advertisement