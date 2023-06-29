Emmerdale is set to add a pivotal figure to one of the show’s bigger storylines this summer, with Georgia Sharma set to return to the Dales on the eve of her son Jai’s Sharma’s wedding to Laurel Thomas.

This week, after getting engaged, Jai (Chris Bissom) found out that he was adopted, and swiftly confronted his adoptive father who told him that they didn’t know who his real father was.

This has now caused a huge rift between Jai and his adoptive father, Rishi. Jai’s mother was originally played by Trudie Goodwin, but former EastEnders actress Lin Blakley will now assume the role.

It won’t be a warm welcome for Georgia, who is set to be the subject of some harsh criticism from her son. Her return was briefly teased earlier in the week, when Jai threatened to call his mother before Rishi talked him down.

Producer Kate Brook explains “’We’re thrilled to have an actor of Lin’s calibre step into the role of the formidable Georgia. A force to be reckoned with, she’ll have a secret for the Sharma family that could potentially blow their world apart".