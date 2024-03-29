Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings in the lead up to the Easter weekend. For the southern coast of England, a yellow warning for wind has been issued for Thursday (March 28). The warning means there could be travel disruption and hazardous conditions near coastlines. For Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for rain has been issued for Thursday (March 28).

Easter weather forecast

There will be unsettled weather on Good Friday (March 29), with low pressure continuing to feed showers and longer spells of rain across the UK. Drier spells will develop later in the day from the east.

On Saturday (March 30), it will be showery in southern and western areas but there is an increasing chance of brighter spells further north and east.

Sunday (March 31) looks like the best day of the week, however unsettled conditions will return from the south later in the day. Easter Monday (April 1) is also likely to see unsettled conditions, particularly across southern areas.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas. However, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with showers tending to become less frequent, and a better chance of longer spells of sunshine for eastern and northern areas, especially on Sunday.