Maltesers has launched the ‘Easter Hop-line’, an emergency delivery service that sends Maltesers bunnies out to cover up any baking mistakes.

New research, commissioned by Maltesers, says 66 million sweet treats will be baked over the Easter weekend yet four in 10 say some of these will go in the bin. The poll of 2,000 adults found 44 percent of Brits will do some home baking at Easter, each creating an average of three items.

However, 45 per cent admit their baking skills aren’t that great and for 32 per cent their treats haven’t always been suitable to serve to guests. 28 per cent of the bad bakes were burnt to a crisp, 19 per cent dropped the finished product on the floor, nine per cent confused sugar with salt.

Although the bakes can sometimes go wrong, 43 per cent say they still love baking at Easter. Cakes (67 per cent), biscuits (32 per cent), and brownies (30 per cent) will likely be the most popular treats baked over Easter. The average budding home baker has four recipes in their repertoire. Other bakers may attempt scones (25 per cent) and muffins (24 per cent) over the weekend.

‘Head of Easter’ at Maltesers, Florence Kayll, said: “Easter has become the busiest time of year for bakers, and we all know pulling off the perfect bake isn’t as easy as they make it look on social media.”