David Walliams is reportedly set to end his decade-long run on the popular ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent. The news comes after off-air comments made by the 51-year-old about BGT contestants were leaked. David Walliams was forced to apologise over the incident, which took place during filming in 2020.

Transcripts from the ITV programme provided to a national newspaper reveal David’s use of derogatory language and crude references about a woman. His slurs were picked up by a near-by microphone, where he was heard saying: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f*** them, but you don’t.”

The comedian was also heard bad-mouthing an elderly pensioner contestant of BGT. David could be heard calling the man a “c**t” on three occasions.

David Walliams, who first took up the role in 2012, apologised for making “disrespectful comments”. Following the backlash, boss and fellow BGT judge Simon Cowell refused to guarantee he would keep his job.

He told reporters: “Ask me in a few weeks. For me the most important thing is the talent. It’s always about that. If you don’t have great talent, you don’t have a show. That’s all I care about.”

Now it looks like David Walliams is to leave his role ahead of the next series. Sources close to David have reportedly stated he “wants to leave on a high” and is now focusing on other projects.

