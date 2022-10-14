Former The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex has suffered the first injury of the upcoming series, after slicing his finger in training.

The 32-year-old is one of 11 celebrities beginning training ahead of their appearance on the ITV show next year.

Essex took to Instagram on Wednesday (October 12) to share images of his finger which was wrapped in a thick bandage and plaster.

He captioned the images with ‘Respect the ice, otherwise the ice will not respect you… Day 2’.

Joey also uploaded a video to his Instagram Stories and said: ‘I’ve ended up with a metal finger, I’m lucky to still have the finger to be honest.

Joey Essex will appear on Dancing on Ice in 2023 (Getty Images)

‘You live and learn. If you are ever going to be a dancer on the ice, don’t take risks straight away. Go slow. It’s all about patience.’

Essex was the seventh celebrity to be confirmed in early October. He joins a star studded cast including former footballers and even a recent Love Island winner.

Regarding his upcoming appearance on the show, he said: ‘I’m so excited. I wanted something in my life with structure and it’s more serious than what I usually do.

‘I’ve done all the dating shows in the world but this is more serious... like SAS: Who Dares Wins.

‘I used to go to foam parties in a dancing rink, I’m not the best skater. I did it maybe when I was 11 or 12 but nothing proper.

‘It’s scary, it’s a competition, I’ve done The Jump which is similar sort of... well I won it but I don’t know how.

‘This is one of them shows I’m looking at thinking winning would be a bonus, I’m gonna put all my energy into it.

