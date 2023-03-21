One person has been arrested after the incident in which a man was set on fire while walking home from a mosque

Counter terrorism police are supporting an investigation after a man was set on fire while walking home from a mosque in Birmingham on Monday (March 20). A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident, which took place on Shenstone Road, Edgbaston around 7pm.

The victim was walking home from a nearby mosque when a man approached and briefly spoke to him before spraying him with an unknown substance and set fire to his jacket. West Midlands Police said the man was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life threatening burn injuries on his face.

A video has been circulating on social media showing a man being set alight, and police said they are examining it as part of their investigations. Extra officers have been in the area on Tuesday (March 21), speaking to the community and providing reassurance.

Supt Richard North, commander at Birmingham police, said: “Our officers have been working through the night to establish what happened and who is responsible. We’re examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses and are determined to find out who is responsible.

“I’ve been speaking to people in this morning, and so I know just how concerned they are and that people are after answers. We are determined to get those answers as soon as possible, and I’d urge the community to work with us and to avoid any speculation at this stage.”

He added: “Our investigation continues with support from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU who have access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

