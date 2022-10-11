A report from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) has shown that there has been a rise in a number of energy efficient items bought by people in the UK.

Amongst the items that are being bought more are air fryers, blankets, and air dryers.

This rise in energy saving products comes as a typical household annual bill has reached £2,500.

Despite this rise in energy efficient purchases, the BRC report added that the overall volume of retail sales fell once again through September.

Chief executive of the BRC Helen Dickinson said: "While UK retail sales grew in September, this represented another month of falling sales volumes given high levels of inflation.

"As consumer confidence continued to fall, people shopped cautiously, avoiding large ticket items such as new computers, TVs and furniture.

"Many households are also preparing for higher energy costs this winter, with blankets, warm clothing, and energy-efficient appliances, such as air dryers and air fryers, all selling well."

Sales of food and drink dipped in September compared to August, but the death of Queen Elizabeth II led to a “small uptick” in sales.

Food & Drink sector performance, Susan Barratt, CEO, IGD said: “Food and drink sales in September fell behind August as the weather cooled and life returned to normal after the holidays.

“However, there was a small uptick in sales in the week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II as the nation came together to mourn her passing, distracted momentarily from the stiffening economic headwinds.

“Nevertheless, the month was dominated by rising prices, particularly for food and energy, but the Energy Price Guarantee announced by the government contributed to a small rise in our Shopper Confidence Index.

“However, without much good news out there and shoppers facing a tough winter, there are still many challenges ahead.”