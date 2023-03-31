These are the price increases set to take place in April including council tax and water that will cost your household an average £700 a year.

April is shaping up to be a rough month for many, with major price increases scheduled to take effect. According to experts, families are facing a ‘tsunami’ of higher bills from this weekend that will cost a typical household an eye-watering £700 a year.

The April price rises for essentials such as council tax, water, broadband, mobile, energy, and NHS prescriptions are set to cost a typical family £682.70, based on calculations by analysts from household finances app, Nous.co .

Dubbed ‘April The Worst’, bill increases from this weekend are set to coincide with rising inflation and food prices as they hit an all-time high. Following close behind will be higher mortgage payments for borrowers shopping for a new deal, plus those with variable loans, after the Bank of England raised borrowing rates to a 4.25%, the highest in 14 years.

Cost-of-living champion Greg Marsh, CEO and founder of Nous.co , said: “These are worrying times, and this could push millions of families who are just about managing over the edge. And we are not just talking about those on lower incomes. Even dual income families with above average earnings will now be drawn into the struggle to afford to live.

“I’d advise anyone who’s worried about price rises to start by getting their finances in order. Our free tools at Nous.co can show the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on your household, and help you save money on your bills."

How April price rises will affect one typical household

Council tax: £99

Council tax is rising by an average of 5.1% for Band D properties in England , which means the average home in that band will pay more than £2,000 annually for the first time. The increase amounts to £99 a year extra for a typical household.

Water: £31

The average water bill will go up by £31 a year , a rise of 7.5%. Customers will pay around £1.23 per day on average.

Broadband and mobile: £142

Customers of many mobile and broadband companies will see price hikes of up to 17.3%. That will work out as £76 on a typical broadband contract and £66 for a mobile contract. This is because providers are allowed to increase their prices mid-contract by the rate of inflation, plus 4%.

Energy: £400

The Energy Bill Support Scheme, which was worth £67 a month for six months has ended, leaving the typical household £400 a year worse off. The Energy Price Guarantee has been extended for a further three months, avoiding an even steeper hike to bills.

NHS prescriptions: £10.70