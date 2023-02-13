Cost of living: Best value supermarket dine in deals for Valentine’s day - and it’s not M&S or Tesco
Valentine’s Day 2023 has many of us plumping for supermarket dine-in deals thanks to the cost of living crisis - but which one offers the best value for money?
Valentine’s Day, the most romantic time of the year, is almost upon us. It’s a chance to go above and beyond in order to show your loved one you care - but with the cost of living crisis forcing many to scale back, supermarket dine-in deals seem to be the order of the day.
Most of the major chains including Tesco, M&S and Waitrose are offering special dine-in offers for two, which typically include an indulgent main, sides, dessert and a drink. These deals offer major savings, sometimes include an extra such as a voucher and are much cheaper than heading out to a restaurant with your beau.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But which of the Valentine’s Day dine-in supermarket deals are the most cost effective? If you’re planning on venturing out to your local store to grab a last minute meal deal, a study by Insinkerator has revealed which of the deals offer the most value for money overall.
The study took into account the cost of the dine-in deal overall, along with savings made.
Tesco
- Cost: £12 (with Clubcard only)
- What’s included: One main, one side, one dessert, one drink
- Savings: £7.35
Advertisement
Advertisement
At Tesco, Clubcard holders can grab themselves a dine-in option for just £12 - the cheapest deal of them all. It might not come with a starter, but at just £6 a head for a meal and drink to share, you can’t complain.
M&S
- Cost: £20
- What’s included: One starter, one main, one side, one dessert, one drink
- Savings: £16.75
M&S again has a higher price point of £20, but shoppers will save almost £17 when purchasing their most expensive dine-in combination.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Waitrose
- Cost: £20
- What’s included: One starter, one main, one side, one dessert, one bottle of wine
- Savings: £18.95
Rounding up the top three is Waitrose. Priced higher than their competitors at £20, shoppers are getting less for their money than at Asda or Morrisons with this deal. But this shop had the second highest overall saving of £18.95 on their most expensive combination, meaning the deal is still great value for money.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asda
- Cost: £15
- What’s included: One starter, one main, two sides, one dessert, one drink or box of chocolates and a Sky Store voucher worth £5.49
- Savings: £15.49
Taking second place is Asda, which is offering a similar dine-in option to Morrisons for the same price. However, those looking to purchase this deal will also get a Sky Store voucher worth £5.49- perfect for a night in.
Morrisons
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Cost: £15
- What’s included: One starter, one main, two sides, one dessert and one drink
- Savings: £20.45
Leading the pack this Valentine’s Day is Morrisons. With a saving of £20.45 for the most expensive combination available, shoppers can save more than the cost of the deal (£15) with this dine-in option. Out of the five options, this was one of two that offered the option for two sides, meaning you won’t need to squabble over which one you’re going to pick.