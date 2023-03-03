The storyline will involve Amy Barlow and Aaron Sandford and delve in to the important issue of sexual consent

Tonight (March 3) will see popular ITV soap Coronation Street launch a new story for Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) as the show delves into the important issue of sexual consent. Mulvaney has portrayed Barlow for 13 years.

A group of Weatherfield teenagers, including Steve and Tracy Barlow’s only daughter, enjoy a night out together, with the drinks flowing all night. Amy, alongside flatmate Aaron Sandford, continue the party back at home and play some drinking games.

The night out comes as Aaron has been arguing with current partner Summer Spellman, with the two being embroiled in a huge storyline recently. Aaron and Amy share a kiss in the living room.

They then move into the bedroom, where the mood takes a sudden turn. Amy lies down and reveals that she’s feeling unwell. Despite her revelation, Aaron climbs into bed next to Amy and tries to kiss her, she’s completely unaware of what he does next.

The following morning, Amy wakes up and is shocked to hear from Aaron that the pair had sex. Amy realises that she did not consent and was raped. Aaron denies the allegations and disagrees.

The 20-year-old recently spoke to Digital Spy about the upcoming storyline, saying: "I felt like it was definitely going to be a challenge. It’s an intense storyline, but that for me is why we do this job.

“This just shows that soaps, even after more than 60 years, are still just as relevant. This storyline is so topical, and as awful as it sounds, I know so many people who’ve gone through something like this. It’s not uncommon.

"I feel like it’s really interesting to delve into this issue and to really talk about consent, so that we can open up these conversations, which is really important. When they told me about the storyline, and I thought about the impact it could have, I felt really honoured and appreciated.

