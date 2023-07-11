Coronation Street’s Chris Gascoyne is to leave his role as Peter Barlow after 23 years to ‘explore other roles’ with no return date set

Coronation fans will be devastated as a much loved character - who has been in the soap for over two decades - is set to bow out. Chris Gascoyne, who plays Peter Barlow, is set to take an extended break later this year.

It’s reported that the actor is taking the extended break in order to ‘explore other roles’. He first joined the popular ITV soap back in 2000 - and his latest stint has lasted seven years since 2016.

Despite his absence being branded as an ‘extended break’ there is no set return date for Gascoyne. Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the actor said Peter Barlow ‘is very close to his heart,’ with a Coronation Street spokesperson confirming that the door is ‘left open.’

During his time on the show, he has been at the centre of many high profile storylines including recurring alcoholism, struggling to parent Simon Barlow, an on/off feud with dad Ken and a turbulent but passionate relationship with Carla Connor and more.

The storyline that will see Peter Barlow leave the cobbles is yet to play out, but it is believed that there’s plenty of twists yet to play out. His exit may well coincide with pantomime season, as Chris has been announced as Captain Hook in a new version of Peter Pan.