This weekend marks King Charles’ coronation, with the official celebratory dish for the occasion having already been confirmed as a quiche. In honour of the chosen food, we’ve had a look at the different quiche offerings across supermarkets.
The classic savoury pastry dish was selected as the official food of King Charles’ coronation last month (April). At the time, on the Royal Family Twitter account, it was revealed that a quiche had been chosen "personally" by The King and The Queen Consort.
A royal recipe was also released, which invited Brits up and down the country to try and make the dish for themselves. However, if you don’t fancy making one from scratch, you can always buy a pre-made offering.
Luckily, many supermarkets have their own quiches on offer to customers. From Asda to Waitrose, the groceries retailers have a selection of off-the-shelf options.
We break down where you can find a quiche for your coronation celebrations this weekend.
What quiches are available in supermarkets for the coronation?
Asda
Aldi
Morrisons
Sainsbury’s
- Sainsbury’s Quiche Lorraine 400g - £2.50
- Sainsbury’s Broccoli, Tomato & Cheese Quiche 400g - £2.50
- Sainsbury’s Cheese & Onion Quiche 400g - £2.50
Tesco
Lidl
- Deluxe Quiche - £2.79
- Chef Select Cheese and Onion Quiche - £1.79
- Chef Select Quiche Lorraine - £1.79
Mark’s & Spencers
- M&S Cheese & Onion Quiche - £3.70
- M&S Quiche Lorraine - £3.70
- M&S Broccoli, Cheese & Tomato Quiche - £3.70
Waitrose
Coronation Quiche recipe: What ingredients do I need?
On the chance, you change your mind and decide to try and make a quiche for yourself, a full recipe breaking down the method of how to make it is available on the Royal Family’s website. Below is a list of ingredients that shoppers will need to source:
Pastry
- 125g plain flour
- Pinch of salt
- 25g cold butter, diced
- 25g lard
- 2 tablespoons milk
- Or 1 x 250g block of ready-made shortcrust pastry
Filling
- 125ml milk
- 175ml double cream
- 2 medium eggs
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
- Salt and pepper
- 100g grated cheddar cheese
- 180g cooked spinach, lightly chopped
- 60g cooked broad beans or soya beans