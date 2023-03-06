A guitar played by Chuck Berry at Wembley Stadium in 1972 is going up for auction this week

A guitar used by legendary musician Chuck Berry at Wembley Stadium 50 years ago is to go up for sale at auction. The guitar was used as a replacement during the 1972 gig.

Berry was handed the 1964 Gibson Firebird V electric guitar to play as he finished up his show at Wembley Stadium, by its owner, Terry Clemson (also known as Terry Gibson). Terry purchased the guitar in 1964, when it had its original sunburst finish. Terry can be seen playing the guitar in its original form with Gene Vincent in the late 1960s.

Somewhere between this photo being taken and 1972, the guitar was refinished in black, as it looks today. Chuck Berry was handed the guitar to close out his extended performance, who at the time was enjoying major chart success in the UK and USA with his hit "My Ding-a-Ling".

Chuck Berry was widely regarded as a pioneer of rock and roll music. His familiar sound and memorable performances made him one of the biggest names in the industry for decades.

He was born in St Louis, Missouri in 1926 and his music took him all over the world. He died in his home state of Missouri in 2017.

The guitar which is up for auction being used by Chuck Berry (Photo: Gardiner Houlgate)