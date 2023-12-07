Christmas Jumper Day is an annual fundraising event for Save The Children.

The day has arrived to truly get into the festive spirit, by throwing on your favourite or brand-new Christmas jumper - and it’s all for a good cause.

Schools, workplaces and more establishments across the UK will be participating in the annual fundraiser for Save The Children, which has been celebrated for over a decade.

Christmas Jumper Day 2023 takes place today, and here is all you need to know about the festive fundraiser.

What is Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day?

Christmas Jumper Day is an annual fundraising event held by Save The Children in order to raise money for essential needs for children across the world.

Every year, people will don a Christmas jumper as an opportunity to fundraise for the important cause.

When is Christmas Jumper Day 2023?

Christmas Jumper Day is held every year around the beginning of December. This year’s Christmas Jumper Day 2023 takes place today (Thursday, December 7).

Why is Christmas Jumper Day held every year?

Christmas Jumper Day is a fundraiser organised by Save The Children, in order to raise money to support children in the UK and in other countries to help towards a better future.

Money donated to Save The Children will help children who face serious issues, such as war, hunger and poverty.

How do I get involved with Christmas Jumper Day?

To get involved in Christmas Jumper Day, all you need to do is wear a Christmas jumper and donate money towards Save The Children.

While certain schools and workplaces will be fundraising on behalf of Save The Children, if they are not you can donate to the cause directly yourself.

This can be done by setting up a JustGiving page, or filling out an online form via the Save The Children website.

You can fundraise as part of an institution, as a group or as an individual.

If you miss the event today, Save The Children are actively encouraging members of the public to choose any day to wear a Christmas jumper and fundraise for the cause.

Do I need to purchase a brand-new Christmas jumper?

There is no obligation to purchase a brand-new Christmas jumper for Christmas Jumper Day 2023. In fact, Save The Children have suggested fundraisers rewear an old one, buy a pre-loved jumper or even craft their own!

Which celebrities are taking part in Christmas Jumper Day 2023?

Various celebrities get on board every year for Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day, to help raise awareness for the cause.