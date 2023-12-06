Here's everything that will be shown on TV on Christmas Day 2023.

Christmas Day television is one of the highlights of the big day for TV fans.

From the Kings’ speech, sitcom Christmas specials, dramatic soap storylines, blockbuster movies and more all being shown on the day across the main channels - there is something for everyone to watch.

Check out the full Christmas Day schedules below.

This article will be updated as more listings are revealed closer to Christmas Day.

BBC One:

6am: Breakfast

8:50am: The Gruffalo

9:15am: How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming

9:40am: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

10:15am: Christmas Morning

11:15am: Cinderella

12.55pm: The Addams Family 2

2:20pm: BBC News at One

2:30pm: BBC Weather

2.35pm: Tabby McTat

3pm: The King

3:10pm: Toy Story 4

4:40pm: Strictly Come Dancing

5:55pm: Doctor Who

6:50pm: Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

7:45pm: Ghosts

8:15pm: Call The Midwife

9:45pm: EastEnders

10:45pm: Mrs Brown's Boys

11.15pm: BBC News at Ten

11:33pm: BBC Weather

11:35pm: On Christmas Night

11:40pm: The Vicar of Dibley

BBC Two:

6:15am: Homes Under The Hammer

7:15am: Bargain Hunt

8:00am: Christmas at St Paul's

9:00am: Carols from King's

10:15am: The Highway Rat

10:40am: Wallace and Gromit: A Close Shave

11:15am: Chariots of Fire

1:15pm: Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty

3pm: The King

3:10pm: Death on the Nile

5:25pm: Dad's Army

5:55pm: The Morecambe and Wise Show

7pm: Morecambe and Wise: In Their Own Words

8pm: The Music of Morecambe and Wise

9pm: Ricky Tomlinson Remembers... Caroline Aherne

9:15pm: The Royle Family

9:55pm: The Mrs Merton Show

10:25: Caroline Aherne: Comedy Queen

11:35pm: The Fast Show

ITV:

3:45pm: In For A Christmas Penny

4:30pm: Sing 2

6:30pm: Emmerdale

7pm: Coronation Street

7:30pm: Masked Singer

9pm: The 1% Club

10pm: Barry Humphries: The Last Laugh

Channel 4:

3:10pm: The Italian Job

5:00pm: Channel 4 News

5:15pm: Alternative Christmas Message

5:20pm: Home Alone

7:20pm: The Piano

8:35pm: The Great Pottery Throwdown

9:45pm: Forrest Gump