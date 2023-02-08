Which? has revealed the cheapest supermarket in January after analysing the price of 45 everyday products throughout the month. Which? compared items including own-brand cottage pie and PG Tips tea bags across eight major retailers: Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Ocado and Waitrose.

For the eighth-month running, Aldi was crowned the cheapest with Which?’s shop costing £82.03, on average, beating rival discounter Lidl by £2.04. The same shop at Waitrose was £107.71.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “We know just how important it is for families up and down the nation to find ways to cut costs any way they can, and at Aldi, we are dedicated to keeping prices low and quality high across all our products.

“The latest findings from Which? show that customers can save themselves over £25 on just one basket by choosing Aldi – that’s not just pocket change. The fact that Which? have found Aldi to be cheapest for eight months in a row is a testament to our commitment to our shoppers.”

Most Popular

The news comes just days after Aldi’s Valentine’s Day range was revealed, with ‘meal deals’ from just £3.84 per person and a dozen red roses for only £4.49 available in-store from February 11.

Of the ‘big four’ supermarkets, Tesco was the cheapest at £93.80. There was just a 33pence difference between Asda (£95.32), which was the fourth cheapest in January, and the next cheapest supermarket, Sainsbury’s (£95.65).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which? has revealed the cheapest supermarket in January after analysing the price of 45 everyday products throughout the month

Cheapest supermarket for a basket of groceries in January

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement