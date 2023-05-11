The Eurovision 2023 UK spokesperson and previous Take That member used to date – here is the unconventional way they met.

Catherine Tate, 53, has recently been announced as the UK’s spokesperson for Eurovision 2023. While the actress and comedian has had huge successes in her professional career, little is known about her romantic life – but the star was once romantically linked to former Take That member Jason Orange, 52.

The unlikely relationship between the comedian and musician was reportedly a “whirlwind” romance. The creative duo were linked from late 2011 until early 2012, although Take That singer Jason is known to be very private about his personal life.

Catherine’s recently announced Eurovision gig means she will read out the jury’s points and favourite countries live from Liverpool. Meanwhile, Jason has also hit headlines for his absence from Take That’s coronation performance, noted by many fans.

Was Jason Orange with Catherine Tate?

Jason and Catherine were first linked in 2011 and according to comedian John Bishop, it was Catherine who made the first move. The pair got together in an unconventional way after meeting for the first time following a Take That spoof video for Comic Relief.

Catherine actually portrayed Jason in a role that formed part of a Take That-themed spoof video for Comic Relief. The video featured Take That members such as Gary Barlow and Mark Owen themselves as well as comedians such as James Corden, Alan Carr, John Bishop and David Walliams.

Singer Jason Orange was previously in a relationship with Catherine Tate

John, who was part of the skit, claimed Catherine made the first move on Jason. The comedian previously said at the time they were dating: "I was there when Catherine Tate - who was playing Jason Orange and looked like Jason Orange - was talking to Jason Orange and said to him 'maybe we should have a coffee, can I get your number?'.”

However, it took six months for the pair to meet again when they supported David Walliams during his Sport Relief swimming challenge. Their first date was a tour around William Shakespeare’s house and the pair went to see a Royal Shakespeare Company performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The relationship between the pair ended in early 2012.

Is Catherine Tate in a relationship?

Catherine is now in a relationship with American screenwriter Jeff Gutheim, who writes comedy. The pair are engaged and both have children from previous relationships.

Catherine Tate’s children

Catherine has a daughter named Erin Johanna Clark. Erin, whose dad is Catherine’s former partner Twig Clark, was born in London and is aged 20.

