Burger King brings back ‘Burger Roulette’ where fans can save up to £4.99

Burger King is bringing back its popular ‘Burger Roulette’ game for a limited time only, offering fans the chance to make some savings.

For just £3 customers can spin the wheel via the Burger King UK app and be in with a chance to secure one of four burgers worth up to £7.99.

App users are guaranteed a tasty treat with every turn and can make savings of up to £4.99 with each go.

The game is only available to play for a short time, from Tuesday 26 July until Friday 26 August, and is redeemable in-store, via the drive-through and by Click & Collect.

Which burgers can I win?

Burger fans have a chance to bag a classic burger or try a new favourite, including the Steakhouse Angus which is currently priced at £7.99.

The burger must be claimed within 15 minutes of the offer being activated and customers can enter a maximum of once per day.

The roulette wheel will decide what each customer tucks into and the entry price is £3.0. The following burgers are all up for grabs in the game:

- Steakhouse Angus – RRP £7.99

- Whopper with Cheese and Bacon – RRP £6.99

- Crispy Chicken with Cheese and Bacon – RRP £7.49

- Chicken Royale with Cheese and Bacon - RRP £6.99

Customers can also get their hands on the deliciously flamed-grilled Whopper, saving £3.99, or the Gourmet Steakhouse Angus - the biggest burger available - made from 100% Aberdeen Angus beef, which is usually priced at £7.99.

The burger chosen by the Roulette is non-refundable and non-exchangeable, and are sold as seen on the Burger King menu. There are no plant-based alternatives as part of the offer.

How do I play?

To play, you need to sign into the Burger King App and activate your ‘Burger Roulette’ App offer.

You check out in restaurant or via the app and then receive your mystery £3 premium burger.

The offer is not valid at Burger King motorway service locations, airports, train stations or holiday parks.