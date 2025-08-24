Brits stay quiet on big wins - but love to share money-saving triumphs | SWNS

Humble Brits are twice as likely to boast about a bargain than a promotion at work, according to research.

A poll, of 2,000 UK adults, found 55 per cent rarely - or never - talk about their biggest life successes, but when it comes to money-saving wins, they can’t keep it a secret for long.

More than a third (35 per cent) love to shout about a simple bargain, compared to other milestones such as passing their driving test on the first try (16 per cent), the arrival of a first child or grandchild (14 per cent), or buying a house (13 per cent).

It comes as two in 10 feel a surge of pride when they land a great deal, with 37 per cent admitting they’ll tell others immediately or the very same day.

Nearly three in 10 (28 per cent) said the only time they feel comfortable discussing money is when it’s about a bargain.

And while 17 per cent insisted they don’t like to ‘show off’, they admitted to making an exception when it comes to savvy spending.

Brits love a bargain brag

The study, commissioned by TopCashback to celebrate its 20th birthday, found clothes and shoes (75 per cent) are the most common bargain-brags, followed by tech gadgets (69 per cent) and flights or holidays (64 per cent).

Other popular topics to boast about included groceries (35 per cent), meals out (21 per cent), and household bills (20 per cent).

Brits also set high standards for what counts as a true bargain - with an average discount of 36 per cent needed before they’ll start shouting about it.

But in true competitive spirit, nearly one in five (19 per cent) have even exaggerated their savings - and those who do so big them up by an average of 20 per cent to make their deals sound even more impressive.

Feelings of joy are common after bagging a bargain, with 26 per cent feeling ‘lucky’, 21 per cent ‘thrilled’, and 11 per cent admitting to ‘smugness’.

Adam Bullock, UK director at TopCashback, said: “We know Brits are modest when it comes to personal achievements, but when there’s a bargain involved, we’re clearly quick to share the news.

“Whether it’s a holiday, the weekly shop, or a new outfit, people take real pride in making their money go further.

“This research shows that saving well has become just as big a talking point as spending.”

Nearly two fifths (38 per cent) confessed they actually get more satisfaction from saving money than from spending it, with people securing an average of four great deals per month.

The research revealed people are most likely to show off about purchasing something expensive if they scored a phenomenal discount (45 per cent), followed by earning a significant cashback and making big savings (19 per cent).

The nation’s favourite bargain-brag phrases included "It was on sale" (41 per cent), “I used a discount code” (28 per cent), “I got cashback on it” (21 per cent), and “I haggled for the price” (11 per cent).

When it comes to spreading the word, half (51 per cent) said they’d first share a bargain with their partner or spouse, more than a third (35 per cent) would tell close friends, and 27 per cent would confide in parents or siblings.

Some even wait for a compliment before spilling the secret, with seven per cent admitting they only reveal their savings when someone comments them on the item.

On behalf of the brand, whose members have earned more than £1 billion in cashback over its 20 years, Adam Bullock added: “As we celebrate our 20th birthday, we want to champion the nation’s bargain hunters and help our existing members to commemorate this milestone by offering rewards when they refer a friend.

“Savvy spending isn’t just good for your wallet. It’s something we all love to talk about, often with the intention of helping others benefit too.

“In fact, one in five say they share their savings specifically to help friends and family get the same deal.

“So, whether you’re saving with cashback, discount codes, or simply shopping smart, it’s clear that finding a great deal is something worth celebrating.”