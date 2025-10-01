Brits are spending more on eating out and travel, data reveals 

Lifestyle spending grew by 16 per cent this summer | Shutterstock

Lifestyle spending grew by 16 per cent this summer compared to last year - driven by increased spending on eating out and takeaways, clothing and travel.

According to Virgin Money spend data by its credit card customers between June and August this year, there was a significant rise in lifestyle purchases of £1.9 billion compared to spring, increasing by six per cent.

Spending on eating out and takeaways saw a significant rise, with total spend this summer reaching £224.8 million – an increase of 16 per cent compared to spring 2025 and 17 per cent higher than last summer.

August was the peak month, with customers spending £80.6 million in this month alone, potentially boosted by the August bank holiday.

The data reveals the majority of the spend in this category is directed towards takeaways, with McDonalds, Deliveroo and Uber Eats emerging as the top three outlets.

Spending at clothing stores surged this summer, increasing 14 per cent year-on-year and 10 per cent compared with spring, reaching a total of £106.2 million – particularly interesting given the average transaction value was ever so slightly lower this summer (£46) compared to summer 2024 (£47) -suggesting that while people are spending a similar amount each time, they are shopping for clothes more often.

Leading retailers included Next, Asos, Zara and Vinted, with Vinted alone seeing customer spend rise by 50 per cent to £3.9 million from £2.6 million last summer.

Travel spending – including airlines, transportation and accommodation – reached £526.9 million this summer, up 15 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter, representing a £67.9 million increase on summer 2024.

Airline spend rose by 12 per cent year-on-year, and Virgin Atlantic was the most popular airline for customers this summer, indicating a strong appetite for long-haul holidays and customers planning ahead for winter sun holidays, while short-haul European airlines were also popular.

Spending on hotels and accommodation climbed 20 per cent compared to spring and 13 per cent year-on-year, reflecting a growing trend for summer staycations – particularly during this summer of heatwaves and sunny weather.

Premier Inn, Booking.com and Centre Parcs were the top accommodation choices for customers this summer.

Nick Martin, head of lending insights at Virgin Money, said: “As the summer unfolded, we saw a clear uplift in our customers’ spending across eating out, fashion and travel.

“Warmer weather and longer days encouraged people to enjoy their favourite experiences with friends and family, helped by the addition of school holidays and a packed social calendar at this time of year.

“Shoppers were also keen to refresh their wardrobes, with both high street and online retailers benefitting.

“Travel also saw a notable boost, as many took advantage of the summer heatwaves for staycations, weddings and events, and many travelling further afield for holidays and social plans too.

“The numbers show that confidence is continuing to grow, with people making the most of every opportunity to treat themselves and enjoy time with loved ones – both at home and on holiday.”

However, not all the lifestyle categories saw increases in spending.

Spend on home improvement was down by three per cent this summer compared to spring, suggesting customers were keen to make the most of great spring weather and tackle jobs in their homes and gardens earlier on, in time to enjoy the results this summer.

Spend on subscriptions also reduced by 13 per cent compared to spring, indicating customers were prioritising spending on in-person experiences and activities over indoor entertainment and making the most of the good weather.

Nick added: “We’re always interested to see the details of where our customers choose to spend and how this changes across the seasons.

“Our priority is to provide the tools and products that help people make the most of their money, in ways that work best for them.”