European citizens have taken to social media to mock Brits facing rations on fruits and vegetables in supermarkets. Posting photos of fully stocked aisles of tomatoes and cucumbers, Twitter users in France and Spain mock UK shoppers looking for vegetables.

Singer Mark Hucknall of English band Simply Red took to Twitter, asking for European followers to post photos of their supermarkets: “For the sake of balanced fairness can some of our mainland European friends pls post photos of their supermarket food shortages? Tx in advance. #BrexitBenefits”

The post prompted replies and photos of fruits and vegetables in abundance in countries around Europe. One user wrote: "Have travelled extensively over the last 5 weeks between Alicante and Almeria. All supermarkets (have shopped most days in Mercadona, Consum, Carrefour etc) crammed with fresh fruit and veg."

Another wrote: "Certainly no shortage of produce in Southern Spain due to ‘bad weather’ (eh??)”

A third replied: "Taken in my local Billa store 15 mins ago. Also spoke to manager... NO SUPPLY ISSUES on fruit & veg."

Even British investigative journalist John Sweeny had a go at the supply shortage, posting a video of him in front of a basket full of tomatoes saying: "Day 365 of Russia’s war in Ukraine and I’m in my local supermarket in Kyiv. And behind me, are the tomatoes."

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said today (February 23) that "we can’t control the weather in Spain", saying the shortage is due to bad weather conditions in Spain and Morocco where the UK gets most of its produce from. But Twitter users, seeing the abundance of veggies in other countries, began wondering if this is another consequence of Brexit.

Empty shelves are seen in the fruit and vegetable aisles of a Tesco supermarket on February 22, 2023 in Burgess Hill.