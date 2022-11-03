Bonfire Night is almost here, and many people up and down the country will be heading to fireworks displays and bonfire nights this weekend. The weather for Halloween was a mixed bag for many in the UK, and with another typically outdoor focused event coming up, those heading to a display will be keeping an eye on the weather forecast.

This year, Bonfire Night falls on a Saturday which of course makes it easier for more people to head out to a display. This is also the first year since before the pandemic that many shows will be taking place again.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast does unfortunately look wet for the evening across many parts of the UK. A rainy front will come in from the west and the best chance of a dry Bonfire Night looks to be in the east of England and Scotland.

The south and south west of England as well as much of Wales looks set for a rainy night. If you head out to a show, make sure you wrap up warm and dry.

Much of the rain covering the south of the UK should clear by Sunday morning, at least making for a dry afternoon following what could be a wet night for many. The best advice - embrace the weather and take an umbrella and wellies!

Met Office weather forecast for the UK

Below is the Met Office forecast for the rest of the week, including Bonfire Night and into the following morning.

Thursday November 3

There will be outbreaks of rain, some heavy, across southeast England and East Anglia, clearing through the afternoon. Elsewhere, sunshine and showers, occasionally heavy, becoming frequent later in the southwest, where a risk of thunder. It should be less windy generally, but coastal gales in places.

Showers in the west and south, some slow-moving and heavy, with a risk of thunder. Otherwise mostly dry with clear spells and a patchy frost in central and northern areas.

Friday November 4

Many areas seeing a fine day with lengthy spells of sunshine. Scattered showers in coastal areas of the northwest as well as around some Irish Sea coasts

Fireworks displays will be taking place around the UK

Outlook for Bonfire Night to Monday November 7

A chilly start across eastern areas on Saturday, ahead of rain pushing east through the day. This will linger across southeast England on Sunday, with showers elsewhere. Staying unsettled on Monday.