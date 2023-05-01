B&M is shutting three stores this month - the latest in its string of high street closures. The budget retailer has announced its Bishop Auckland branch will close for good on Friday (May 5).
B&M will then pull the shutters down on its Widnes store for the final time on May 17 before relocating it to a new site on May 24. Finally, the chain will say goodbye to its Burnden Retail Park store in Bolton on May 24.
It comes after B&M already shut five of its stores for good this year.
B&M store closures - full list
These are all the B&M stores which have closed this year so far or will be shutting their doors for good in May.
- Castlegate Shopping Centre, Stockton - CLOSED on February 25
- Maesglas Retail Park, Newport, Wales - CLOSED on March 4
- Boucher Road, Belfast - CLOSED on March 26
- Queens Drive Retail Park, Kilmarnock - CLOSED on March 26
- Broadwalk Shopping Centre, Bristol - CLOSED on March 29
- Bishop Auckland, County Durham - May 5
- Widnes, Cheshire - May 17
- Burden Retail Park, Bolton - May 24
The good news for B&M fans is the reasons for most of the closures are linked to new store openings. The Stockton store in the Castlegate Shopping Centre has been relocated to a bigger unit, for example.
The store in Queens Drive Retail Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland, was also moved over to a new site over to the Glencairn Retail Park. But the store in Broadwalk Shopping Centre in Bristol closed because there are plans to demolish the shopping centre.
B&M will also open or re-launch six new stores this year:
- Leven - April 29 (re-launch)
- Armagh - May 5 (re-launch)
- Widnes - May 24
- Fforestfach - May 26
- Jarrow - May 27 (re-launch)
- Fazakerley - May 31